Living Black: Season 26 Episode 3
Strong Women

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
26m
Strong Women
26m

NAIDOC 2018 celebrates the invaluable contributions Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women have made and continue to make to our communities, our families and our history with the theme ‘Because of Her We Can’. While their role in society has often been invisible, unsung or diminished – Living Black reporter Nakari Thorpe travelled back to her birthplace in Victoria, to ensure the story of the women who inspired her is remembered.

