Classic Wallabies Exchange

A group of former Wallabies created a fellowship to provide young Indigenous Australians a chance to visit South Africa and work alongside local people developing highly innovative community schools. The local children in South Africa may live in a post-apartheid world, but still suffer terribly from the damage it did. Our reporter Elliana Lawford won a fellowship and we follow her journey.