Living Black: Season 26 Episode 4
Classic Wallabies Exchange

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
27m
Play
Classic Wallabies Exchange
26m

A group of former Wallabies created a fellowship to provide young Indigenous Australians a chance to visit South Africa and work alongside local people developing highly innovative community schools. The local children in South Africa may live in a post-apartheid world, but still suffer terribly from the damage it did. Our reporter Elliana Lawford won a fellowship and we follow her journey.

Subtitles:
English
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS