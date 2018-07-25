Living Black: Season 26 Episode 5
Bibi Barba

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
26m
Play
Bibi Barba
26m

In 2013, artist Bibi Barba decided to do an online search of her artworks. She discovered that two of her artworks from had been replicated in a Polish hotel without her permission. Her designs were used on bar tops, wall paneling and furniture, still in the same colours. Bibi has threatened copyright infringement but the hotel has denied it. Karla Grant sits down with Bibi to talk about her life, her art and her struggle to prove the copyright infringement of her work 5 years on.

Subtitles:
English
