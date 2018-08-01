Living Black : Season 26 Episode 6 Palm Island Looking Back

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

25m

In September 2015 the people of Palm Island launched a class action against the Queensland Government, alleging racial discrimination. The case centres around the death in custody of Mulrunji Doomadgee and the actions that followed by the Queensland police, which rocked the small island community. Living Black got exclusive access to the applicants, who stood up in court and told their side of the story and we look back on the case that has helped shape Palm Island’s recent history.