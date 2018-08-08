Living Black: Season 26 Episode 7
Samantha Harris

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
25m
Play
Samantha Harris
25m

Samantha Harris shot to fame when she won the Girlfriend Magazine Covergirl competition aged 11. Since then she’s graced the cover of Vogue and featured in many magazines including Harpers Bazaar and has also become a brand ambassador for David Jones. In this candid interview, Karla sits down with Samantha to talk about her life, career and her goal to inspire the next generation of Indigenous women to enter the modelling industry.

Subtitles:
English
