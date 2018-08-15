Living Black : Season 26 Episode 8 Canada's Missing Women

In September 2016 the Canadian government launched an independent National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Walkley Award winning SBS journalist Laura Murphy-Oates went to the small community of Sagkeeng First Nation, 120km north of Winnipeg, Manitoba to follow a family on a nine year search for their missing daughter.