Canada's Missing Women

Living Black: Season 26 Episode 8Canada's Missing Women
News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
27m
In September 2016 the Canadian government launched an independent National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Walkley Award winning SBS journalist Laura Murphy-Oates went to the small community of Sagkeeng First Nation, 120km north of Winnipeg, Manitoba to follow a family on a nine year search for their missing daughter.
