Living Black: Season 26 Episode 14
Making Wik Vs QLD
Dean Gibson is man on a mission. A talented film and documentary maker with a body of work going back more than 10 years. With a background in writing, directing, editing and producing, Dean has made it his mission to tell important stories for Australia’s First Nation’s peoples. Living Blacks’ Karla Grant sits down with the filmmaker to talk about his life, career and his latest documentary, ‘Wik vs Queensland’.

