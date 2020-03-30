Living Black: Season 27 Episode 19
Covid-19 Special

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
25m
No one can escape COVID-19. In Australia, NSW has the highest number of confirmed cases, with a retirement village in north-western Sydney the epi-centre of deaths. Inside this village, lives Elizabeth Visser, an Arrente lady in her seventies. She is Karla Grant’s mother. Karla explores how her mothers survival depends on total isolation from outsiders, and zero contact with family. Karla also examines how the suburb of Redfern is protecting itself, and how the AMS has responded to this crisis.

Subtitles:
English
