Living Black : Season 27 Episode 1 Bryan Stevenson

The rates of incarceration of black males in Australia and the United States are sobering reading. With 1 in 3 males likely to end up behind bars. Living Black’s Karla Grant travels to the city of Montgomery in the United States southern state of Alabama to speak with American lawyer and social justice campaigner Bryan Stevenson. In this in-depth discussion Karla asks what needs to be done to lower these statistics and hears how Bryan is saving men from the electric chair.