Living Black : Season 27 Episode 11 Aboriginal Lives Matter

Against the backdrop of the global Black Lives Matter movement and calls for urgent action to be taken over Aboriginal Deaths in custody in Australia with rallies taking place nation-wide, Karla Grant speaks with three families who have lost loved ones while in custody. Through sensitive interviews and photographs we will bring to life those who have passed; David Dungay Jnr, Rebecca Maher and Nathan Reynolds and hear how much they were loved and cherished. They are not just statistics. Their lives were more than the tragic final chapter. Their lives matter.