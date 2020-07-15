Living Black: Season 27 Episode 11
Aboriginal Lives Matter

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
26m
Play
Aboriginal Lives Matter
25m

Against the backdrop of the global Black Lives Matter movement and calls for urgent action to be taken over Aboriginal Deaths in custody in Australia with rallies taking place nation-wide, Karla Grant speaks with three families who have lost loved ones while in custody. Through sensitive interviews and photographs we will bring to life those who have passed; David Dungay Jnr, Rebecca Maher and Nathan Reynolds and hear how much they were loved and cherished. They are not just statistics. Their lives were more than the tragic final chapter. Their lives matter.

Subtitles:
English
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS