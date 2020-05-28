Walk For Reconciliation

Living Black: Season 27 Episode 20
This special episode from our archives is in tribute to the Reconciliation Movement. 20 years ago hundreds of thousands of Australians walked across bridges everywhere including the Sydney Harbour Bridge in solidarity for Reconciliation on the 28th May 2000. It was a dark time for Indigenous affairs under the Howard Government. However despite this, people from all walks of life came together in support of reconciliation.

Subtitles:
English
