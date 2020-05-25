Living Black : Season 27 Episode 7 Patrick Dodson - Father Of Reconciliation

It’s been 20 years since Corroboree 2000 and the Walk for Reconciliation when almost 300,000 people walked across the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Sunday the 28th May 2000, to come together and support reconciliation. Living Black’s Karla Grant speaks with Senator Patrick Dodson, the ‘Father of Reconciliation’ about his life and career. Karla and Pat reflect on the reconciliation process and the current state of Indigenous affairs in Australia.