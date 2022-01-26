Living Black: Season 27 Episode 9
Grave Injustice

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
27m
Play
Grave Injustice
27m

After a 5-year struggle, a brave Gumbangerri family found where their lost son and infant brother was buried in the southern hemisphere’s largest cemetery and had him exhumed and reburied on country. What they didn’t expect was to uncover a racist and incompetent NSW funeral system or to find themselves proposing new culturally appropriate burial laws for First Nations Australians. Karla Grant joins the Kelly family as part of this special investigation and repatriation of baby Michael’s remains.

Subtitles:
English
