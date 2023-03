Living Black : Season 28 Episode 10 Leah Purcell - Screen Queen

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

27m

Play Leah Purcell - Screen Queen 26m

Leah Purcell has starred in Wentworth, Lantana and the upcoming film The Drover's Wife. Karla Grant speaks with award winning author, actor and playwright about how she became the Queen of the Screen.