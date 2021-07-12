Heritage Victory

Living Black: Season 28 Episode 14Heritage Victory
The destruction of sacred sites at Juukan Gorge in Western Australia shocked the nation and exposed flawed Federal and State Heritage Protection Laws. But in Northern NSW, the community of Breeza is celebrating the overturning of a proposed Chinese coal mine that threatened the destruction of ancient Gomeroi heritage. Living Black investigates how First Nations and farmers won against a giant multi-national mining company and how the fight to save cultural heritage continues.
