Living Black: Season 28 Episode 15
Keenan Mundine - Turning Points

News And Current Affairs, News - Overseas
27m
26m

The turning points in life can often come suddenly; for Keenan Mundine, the changes have been big and have had lifelong effects. From being orphaned, to homeless and eventually imprisoned at age 13, Keenan’s life seemed to unravel. But a conversation in the showers of a prison turned Keenan’s life around. Keenan tells Living Black’s Karla Grant about how he set a new path for himself, battled his demons to reach a life he’s always dreamed of, and how he’s helping youth at risk.

English
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.