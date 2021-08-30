Living Black : Season 28 Episode 15 Keenan Mundine - Turning Points

News And Current Affairs, News - Overseas

27m

The turning points in life can often come suddenly; for Keenan Mundine, the changes have been big and have had lifelong effects. From being orphaned, to homeless and eventually imprisoned at age 13, Keenan’s life seemed to unravel. But a conversation in the showers of a prison turned Keenan’s life around. Keenan tells Living Black’s Karla Grant about how he set a new path for himself, battled his demons to reach a life he’s always dreamed of, and how he’s helping youth at risk.