Living Black : Season 28 Episode 16 Covid Crisis In Wilcannia

26m

The small town of Wilcannia in far north western NSW is at risk. With low life expectancy rates, severe overcrowding, and high rates of chronic disease, the town is now cut off from the outside world thanks to a devastating COVID outbreak. The local shop operates on limited hours and basic supplies are running out. This vulnerable town feels forgotten. Karla Grant investigates how this town became so neglected and asks why the Federal Governments priority vaccine rollout to this community failed.