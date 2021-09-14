Living Black: Season 28 Episode 16
Covid Crisis In Wilcannia

News And Current Affairs, News - Overseas
26m
Play
Covid Crisis In Wilcannia
26m

The small town of Wilcannia in far north western NSW is at risk. With low life expectancy rates, severe overcrowding, and high rates of chronic disease, the town is now cut off from the outside world thanks to a devastating COVID outbreak. The local shop operates on limited hours and basic supplies are running out. This vulnerable town feels forgotten. Karla Grant investigates how this town became so neglected and asks why the Federal Governments priority vaccine rollout to this community failed.

Subtitles:
English
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS