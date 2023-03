Living Black : Season 2022 Episode 15 Otis Carey - Making Waves

Gumbayngirr and Bundjalung man Otis Carey is a professional surfer and accomplished artist. Karla Grant travelled to Coffs Harbour to speak to Otis about his life, his art and his love of the ocean.