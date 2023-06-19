Jacinta Price - Coalitions Rising Star

Available Soon
Living Black: Season 30 Episode 10Jacinta Price - Coalitions Rising Star
Jacinta Price is quickly making a name for herself in Australian politics. From working as the Deputy Mayor in Alice Springs in 2020, to her election as an NT Senator 3 years later, the rise of Price is rapid. Now the polarising senator and newly appointed Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians is leading the campaign to reject the proposed Voice to Parliament and tells Karla Grant that this referendum should never have been brought about thanks to its divisive nature.
