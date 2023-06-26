Available Soon

Living Black : Season 30 Episode 11 Dorinda Cox - Fighting For Our Voice

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

27m

Available in 4 days Watch from 11:00am on Monday 26 June

Yamatji-Noongar woman Dorinda Cox has been fighting for her community for as long as she can remember. From working on the front lines as a police officer, to working behind the scenes in the West Australian government, now the newly appointed Greens Indigenous Affairs Spokesperson is fighting for her people on a national level. Karla Grant travelled to Canberra to speak to Senator Cox about what she hopes to see come out of the upcoming referendum on a Voice to Parliament.