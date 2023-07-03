Available Soon

Living Black: Season 30 Episode 12
Christine Anu - Journey To Stardom

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
26m
Available in 3 days
Watch from 11:00am on Monday 3 July

Christine Anu performed at the 2000 Olympic Games, at Uluru for NITV's 10th birthday and hosts Weekend Evenings on ABC Radio. But how did this woman from Saibai Island in the Torres Strait go on to become one of Australians veteran musical icons? Christine sits down with Living Black to talk about her remarkable journey to stardom, how she's mentoring the next generation of performers including her daughter Zipporah; and why her island home still holds a special place for her.

Subtitles:
English
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS