Christine Anu - Journey To Stardom

Living Black: Season 30 Episode 12Christine Anu - Journey To Stardom
Christine Anu performed at the 2000 Olympic Games, at Uluru for NITV's 10th birthday and hosts Weekend Evenings on ABC Radio. But how did this woman from Saibai Island in the Torres Strait go on to become one of Australians veteran musical icons? Christine sits down with Living Black to talk about her remarkable journey to stardom, how she's mentoring the next generation of performers including her daughter Zipporah; and why her island home still holds a special place for her.
