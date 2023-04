Available Soon

Living Black : Season 30 Episode 3 Luke Carroll: Making Mum Proud

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

27m

Available in 4 days Watch from 11:05am on Monday 1 May

Luke Carroll’s one of our most recognisable actors, but his role educating kids on Playschool gives him the most joy. Karla Grant chats to Luke about his life, career and making his late mother proud.