Living Black : Season 30 Episode 6 Search For Justice - Ferguson Rises

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

27m

In 2014 Michael Brown Jnr was shot and killed by a white police officer in the US town of Ferguson, Missouri. His death spurred the Black Lives Matter movement globally after a Grand Jury cleared the police officer of any crimes. Award winning film Ferguson Rises charts these events over 8 years. In a special interview Karla Grant speaks with grieving father Michael Brown Snr and Director Mobolaji Olambiwonnu about the film and their journey seeking justice and healing for a grieving community.