Living Black : Season 30 Episode 7 Warren Mundine - Finding Another Way

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

26m

He's advised a former Prime Minister, run as a candidate in a federal election, and sat on numerous boards of mining companies. Warren Mundine is a man who doesn't stay far from the decision making action. Now the Bundjalung, Gumbaynggirr and Yuin man is campaigning for Australians to vote No at the referendum for a Voice to Parliament. Karla Grant speaks to Warren about why he thinks there is another way to get lasting change for First Nations Australians.