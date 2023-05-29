Available Soon
Warren Mundine - Finding Another Way
He's advised a former Prime Minister, run as a candidate in a federal election, and sat on numerous boards of mining companies. Warren Mundine is a man who doesn't stay far from the decision making action. Now the Bundjalung, Gumbaynggirr and Yuin man is campaigning for Australians to vote No at the referendum for a Voice to Parliament. Karla Grant speaks to Warren about why he thinks there is another way to get lasting change for First Nations Australians.