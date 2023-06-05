Available Soon

Living Black : Season 30 Episode 8 Deborah Cheetham - Forging Her Own Path

She's written two operas, formed Australia's first Indigenous opera company Short Black Opera, received an Order of Australia, and been a Sydney WorldPride Ambassador. Soprano Deborah Cheetham has had an incredible career and isn't slowing down. Living Black's Karla Grant sat down with the talented composer and singer to hear how she's navigated her greatest challenges in life, finding her Aboriginal identity and combatting racism in Australia's operatic industry.