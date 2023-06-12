Available Soon

Living Black : Season 30 Episode 9 Frances Rings - A New Vision

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

24m

Available in 11 hours 11 minutes Watch from 11:05am today

Choreographer Frances Rings has always dreamt of dancing on the big stage. After studying at NAISDA her dreams became reality joining Bangarra Dance Theatre training under the tutelage of acclaimed dancer and choreographer Stephen Page. Now she's taking on the biggest role of her life as the new Artistic Director of Bangarra. Frances talks to Karla Grant about her life, career and the upcoming national tour of her creation 'Yuldea'. A story that holds personal connection to this talented dancer.