The Point : Season 2018 Episode 1 Thursday March 22, 2018

Journalist Madeline Hayman-Reber investigates why some members of the stolen generation have found they have historic criminal records and we look at why the rates of Indigenous children in out of home care are rising. Reporter Nakari Thorpe looks at the work of the Healing Foundation and how they are addressing the trauma of child removals and Victorian Aboriginal Child Care Agency CEO, Muriel Bamblett joins Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke in the studio.