The Point: Season 2018 Episode 10
Thursday May 24, 2018

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
42m
Play
Thursday May 24, 2018
41m

The Point marks the first anniversary since the Uluru Statement from the Heart and examines what a truth telling commission might look like in Australia, we also look at the impact of the Turnbull Governments rejection of the Uluru Statement. Mick Harding joins us live from Melbourne to update us on Victoria’s Treaty process, and we look ahead to National Reconciliation Week. Megan Davis joins Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke in the studio as our special guest co-host.

Subtitles:
English
