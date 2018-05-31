The Point: Season 2018 Episode 11
Thursday May 31, 2018

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
57m
Play
Thursday May 31, 2018
56m

The Point examines Indigenous Australians on Film and TV. John Paul Janke interviews Rosalie Kunoth-Monks of the 1955 classic ”Jedda”. Rangi Hirini heads to WAAPA to see a new play on Indigenous actors. Karla Grant chats with the multi award winning Deborah Mailman and Kiki Masella from NITV’s children’s drama “Grace Beside Me’. ‘Married At First Sight’s Telv Williams speaks live in the studio and Director Rachel Perkins joins John Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking as our special guest co-host.

Subtitles:
English
