The Point: Season 2018 Episode 12
Thursday June 07, 2018

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
53m
Play
Thursday June 07, 2018
53m

The Point takes a look at the nation’s youth justice system and why so many young Indigenous people are finding themselves in prison. Rangi Hirini examines the Banksia Hill youth detention facility in Western Australia and the impact on youth transported across the state to the facility. Ryan Liddle looks at the NSW inquiry into youth diversionary programs. Keenan Mundine from Weave Youth and Community Services joins Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke as special guest host in the studio.

Subtitles:
English
