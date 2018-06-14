The Point: Season 2018 Episode 13Thursday June 14, 2018
Thursday June 14, 2018
News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
59m
The Point takes a look at the over representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children in the Child Protection system in Australia and what needs to be done to improve conditions for First Nations Children. We also speak with Social Justice Commissioner June Oscar about the work that she is doing in remote communities.
