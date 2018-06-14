The Point: Season 2018 Episode 13
Thursday June 14, 2018

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
59m
Play
Thursday June 14, 2018
58m

The Point takes a look at the over representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children in the Child Protection system in Australia and what needs to be done to improve conditions for First Nations Children. We also speak with Social Justice Commissioner June Oscar about the work that she is doing in remote communities.

Subtitles:
English
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS