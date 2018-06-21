The Point: Season 2018 Episode 14
Thursday June 21, 2018

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
55m
Play
Thursday June 21, 2018
55m

The Point takes a look at how music plays an important role for our First Nations people. Danny Teece-Johnson speaks with Hip Hop artist Nooky about how music can be used to make a political statement. Liz Deep-Jones chats with legendary singer Vic Simms about how he is inspiring other Indigenous musicians, and we meet the Black Rock Band from Jabiru. Didgeridoo performer and composer William Barton joins Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke as special guest co-host in the studio.

Subtitles:
English
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS