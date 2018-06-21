The Point : Season 2018 Episode 14 Thursday June 21, 2018

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

55m

Play Thursday June 21, 2018 55m

The Point takes a look at how music plays an important role for our First Nations people. Danny Teece-Johnson speaks with Hip Hop artist Nooky about how music can be used to make a political statement. Liz Deep-Jones chats with legendary singer Vic Simms about how he is inspiring other Indigenous musicians, and we meet the Black Rock Band from Jabiru. Didgeridoo performer and composer William Barton joins Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke as special guest co-host in the studio.