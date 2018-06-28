The Point : Season 2018 Episode 15 Thursday June 28, 2018

The Point focuses on how we can increase the rates of home ownership in Indigenous communities. Rangi Hirini charts Lacey Harrison’s fight for justice after her daughter was electrocuted turning on a tap in her public housing home. We meet a couple in Sydney that joined a housing program which has improved their lives and we see why it’s taken some Torres Strait Islanders 30 years to buy their rental homes. Aboriginal Housing Office CEO Shane Hamilton joins us as our special guest co-host.