Thursday July 05, 2018

The Point gets environmental and looks at some unique projects that are being driven by First Nations peoples. Ella Archibald-Binge looks at a ranger program maintaining country on Stradbroke Island. Madeline Hayman-Reber speaks with local Elders about a proposed coal seam gas mine near the NSW Pilliga State Forest. Rangi Hirini travels to Ningaloo Reef to meet a Trainee Ranger who’s learning how to help preserve our coastlines and Amelia Telford from SEED joins us as our guest co-host.