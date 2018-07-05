The Point: Season 2018 Episode 16
Thursday July 05, 2018

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
54m
Play
Thursday July 05, 2018
54m

The Point gets environmental and looks at some unique projects that are being driven by First Nations peoples. Ella Archibald-Binge looks at a ranger program maintaining country on Stradbroke Island. Madeline Hayman-Reber speaks with local Elders about a proposed coal seam gas mine near the NSW Pilliga State Forest. Rangi Hirini travels to Ningaloo Reef to meet a Trainee Ranger who’s learning how to help preserve our coastlines and Amelia Telford from SEED joins us as our guest co-host.

Subtitles:
English
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS