Thursday July 05, 2018

The Point: Season 2018 Episode 16Thursday July 05, 2018
News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
54m
The Point gets environmental and looks at some unique projects that are being driven by First Nations peoples. Ella Archibald-Binge looks at a ranger program maintaining country on Stradbroke Island. Madeline Hayman-Reber speaks with local Elders about a proposed coal seam gas mine near the NSW Pilliga State Forest. Rangi Hirini travels to Ningaloo Reef to meet a Trainee Ranger who’s learning how to help preserve our coastlines and Amelia Telford from SEED joins us as our guest co-host.
