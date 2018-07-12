The Point: Season 2018 Episode 17
Thursday July 12, 2018

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
54m
Play
Thursday July 12, 2018
54m

The Point celebrates NAIDOC week and looks at the important role that women play in making our communities strong and prosperous. Ella Archibald-Binge meets one of the first Indigenous women to fly as a commercial airline pilot. We also celebrate the achievements of eight generations of Indigenous nurses and midwives in the town of Toowoomba. Copyright lawyer Terri Janke joins us for an all-female panel.

Subtitles:
English
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS