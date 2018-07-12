The Point : Season 2018 Episode 17 Thursday July 12, 2018

The Point celebrates NAIDOC week and looks at the important role that women play in making our communities strong and prosperous. Ella Archibald-Binge meets one of the first Indigenous women to fly as a commercial airline pilot. We also celebrate the achievements of eight generations of Indigenous nurses and midwives in the town of Toowoomba. Copyright lawyer Terri Janke joins us for an all-female panel.