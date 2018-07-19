The Point : Season 2018 Episode 18 Thursday July 19, 2018

We take a look at the history of First Nations peoples and their fight for rights through the avenue of protest as we mark what would have been Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday. We also examine the courageous role Nelson Mandela played in ending apartheid in South Africa. And Reporter Ryan Liddle follows young activist Cheree Toka as she protests to keep the Aboriginal flag flying on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.