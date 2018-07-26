The Point: Season 2018 Episode 19
Thursday July 26, 2018

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
54m
Thursday July 26, 2018
54m

The Point takes a good look at men’s health. Ryan Liddle meets the men behind the drug and alcohol awareness group ‘Brothers for Recovery’ as they work to help prevent addiction. We follow dual international Timana Tahu as he teaches us how to eat healthy and stay fit. We also speak to Jake Gablonski about how to look after our mental health.

Subtitles:
English
