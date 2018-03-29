The Point : Season 2018 Episode 2 Thursday March 29, 2018

The Point investigates why Indigenous faces aren’t appearing in many of Australia’s tourism campaigns. Reporter Ella Archibald-Binge visits a successful Indigenous owned and operated cultural tourist park in Cairns and Journalist Ryan Liddle visits the proposed site of a new cultural tour operator in Sydney. Ernie Dingo joins Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke as special guest host in the studio.