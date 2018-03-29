The Point: Season 2018 Episode 2
Thursday March 29, 2018

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
58m
Play
Thursday March 29, 2018
58m

The Point investigates why Indigenous faces aren’t appearing in many of Australia’s tourism campaigns. Reporter Ella Archibald-Binge visits a successful Indigenous owned and operated cultural tourist park in Cairns and Journalist Ryan Liddle visits the proposed site of a new cultural tour operator in Sydney. Ernie Dingo joins Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke as special guest host in the studio.

All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS