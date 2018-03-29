Thursday March 29, 2018

The Point: Season 2018 Episode 2Thursday March 29, 2018
News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
58m
The Point investigates why Indigenous faces aren’t appearing in many of Australia’s tourism campaigns. Reporter Ella Archibald-Binge visits a successful Indigenous owned and operated cultural tourist park in Cairns and Journalist Ryan Liddle visits the proposed site of a new cultural tour operator in Sydney. Ernie Dingo joins Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke as special guest host in the studio.