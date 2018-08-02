The Point: Season 2018 Episode 20
Thursday August 02, 2018

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
55m
Play
Thursday August 02, 2018
54m

The Point takes a look at how Indigenous communities are putting the focus on their children and we explore how to improve education access for First Nations children. We cross live to Natalie Ahmat at the Garma Festival with this year’s focus on youth. We visit the Yirrikala Bilingual school and we meet the school that's helping to implement pride in culture. Gail Mabo SNAICC National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children’s Day Ambassador joins us as guest co-host.

Subtitles:
English
