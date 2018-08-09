The Point: Season 2018 Episode 21
Thursday August 09, 2018

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
55m
Play
Thursday August 09, 2018
55m

The Point assembles a special panel to examine the high rates of youth incarceration in the Northern Territory. Reporter Ryan Liddle takes a look at why youth are being locked up at such high rates. Journalist Liz Deep-Jones speaks with Youth Justice Advocate Keenan Mundine about why Australia needs to raise the age at which children can be held criminally responsible. Natalie Ahmat visits the Darwin Art Fair. Hosted from Darwin by John Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.

English
