The Point: Season 2018 Episode 26
Thursday September 13, 2018

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
55m
Play
Thursday September 13, 2018
54m

The Point comes to you live from Thursday Island for the ‘Winds of Zendath’ cultural festival. We meet some traditional fishermen who are fighting for 100% local ownership of fisheries. We discuss the impact of climate change and the locals show us how to prepare a traditional Kup Murri feast. Hosted by Rachael Hocking, John Paul Janke and Natalie Ahmat.

Subtitles:
English
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS