The Point : Season 2018 Episode 26 Thursday September 13, 2018

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

55m

Play Thursday September 13, 2018 54m

The Point comes to you live from Thursday Island for the ‘Winds of Zendath’ cultural festival. We meet some traditional fishermen who are fighting for 100% local ownership of fisheries. We discuss the impact of climate change and the locals show us how to prepare a traditional Kup Murri feast. Hosted by Rachael Hocking, John Paul Janke and Natalie Ahmat.