The Point: Season 2018 Episode 26Thursday September 13, 2018
The Point: Season 2018 Episode 26
Thursday September 13, 2018
News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
55m
The Point comes to you live from Thursday Island for the ‘Winds of Zendath’ cultural festival. We meet some traditional fishermen who are fighting for 100% local ownership of fisheries. We discuss the impact of climate change and the locals show us how to prepare a traditional Kup Murri feast. Hosted by Rachael Hocking, John Paul Janke and Natalie Ahmat.
Subtitles:
English