The Point : Season 2018 Episode 27 Thursday September 20, 2018

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

55m

Thursday September 20, 2018

The Point examines the impacts of deaths in custody on our First Nations communities. Western Australian Correspondent Rangi Hirini speaks with the family of Ms Dhu about her shock passing and its aftermath. Journalist Liz Deep-Jones visits the family of Tane Chatfield and looks at developments in his case. Reporter Madeline Hayman-Reber looks at the work being done by the Koori Youth Court. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke.