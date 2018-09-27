The Point : Season 2018 Episode 28 Thursday September 27, 2018

We travel to Dubbo ahead of the NSW Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout. Kris Flanders takes a look at grass roots footy programs. Rangi Hirini uncovers the little known Western Australian First Nations Rugby League program that rivals the Knockout. Ryan Liddle travels to Brewarrina to see how the drought is affecting New South Wales communities, and explores if traditional farming methods could make an impact on farmers livelihoods. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke.