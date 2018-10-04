The Point : Season 2018 Episode 29 Thursday October 04, 2018

The Point takes the pulse of Women’s health and looks at how we can improve the health outcomes for Indigenous women. Reporter Tom Stayner follows lawyer Taryn Saunders on her journey to raise mental health awareness in the Sydney City2Surf. Madeline Hayman-Reber joins a women’s group that’s keen to improve their health and Liz Deep-Jones meets a woman who’s fighting for better health outcomes for others. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and John-Paul Janke.