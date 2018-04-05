The Point : Season 2018 Episode 3 Thursday April 05, 2018

The Point partners with consumer advocacy group CHOICE to find out how much fake Indigenous art is flooding the market. Reporter Rangi Hirini tells the shameful story of how artist Bibi Barba had her artworks misappropriated by a Polish hotel. Kris Flanders introduces us to a First Nations athlete vying for Commonwealth Games glory and Karla Grant speaks to acclaimed artist Ken Done. Clothilde Bullen from the Museum of Contemporary Art and former Olympian Kyle Vander Kuyp join Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke as special guest co-hosts in the studio.