The Point : Season 2018 Episode 30 Thursday October 11, 2018

The Point marks Mental Health Week and examines mental health and suicide prevention in Indigenous communities. Ella Archibald-Binge meets two women who are harnessing art to overcome their mental health challenges. Magistrate Pat O’Shane tells us about the importance of taking care of our mental health. Director of Suicide Prevention Australia, Dr Vanessa Lee joins Rachael Hocking and John-Paul Janke as our guest co-host live in the studio.