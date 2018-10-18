The Point : Season 2018 Episode 31 Thursday October 18, 2018

The Point marks Indigenous Business Month and meets some business owners making a big difference in their communities. We tour a First Nations run resort in the Flinders Ranges; take a look at a stationary office supplier incorporating Indigenous artworks into stationary and we follow Aunty Beryl who’s training young chefs in Redfern and taking traditional foods to the world. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and John-Paul Janke.