The Point: Season 2018 Episode 31Thursday October 18, 2018
The Point: Season 2018 Episode 31
Thursday October 18, 2018
News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
54m
The Point marks Indigenous Business Month and meets some business owners making a big difference in their communities. We tour a First Nations run resort in the Flinders Ranges; take a look at a stationary office supplier incorporating Indigenous artworks into stationary and we follow Aunty Beryl who’s training young chefs in Redfern and taking traditional foods to the world. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and John-Paul Janke.
Subtitles:
English