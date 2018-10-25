The Point: Season 2018 Episode 32Thursday October 25, 2018
The Point: Season 2018 Episode 32
Thursday October 25, 2018
How important is identity? The Point takes a look at what identify means to Indigenous Australians, and asks if DNA testing can be used to prove a person’s Aboriginality. Queensland correspondent Ella Archibald-Binge examines the cultural practice of island adoption while Madeline Hayman-Reber looks at how sport can be used to develop a person’s cultural identity. Medical Anthropologist Gregory Phillips joins Rachael Hocking and John-Paul Janke at the desk as our guest co-host.
English