The Point: Season 2018 Episode 32
Thursday October 25, 2018

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
55m
Play
Thursday October 25, 2018
54m

How important is identity? The Point takes a look at what identify means to Indigenous Australians, and asks if DNA testing can be used to prove a person’s Aboriginality. Queensland correspondent Ella Archibald-Binge examines the cultural practice of island adoption while Madeline Hayman-Reber looks at how sport can be used to develop a person’s cultural identity. Medical Anthropologist Gregory Phillips joins Rachael Hocking and John-Paul Janke at the desk as our guest co-host.

English
