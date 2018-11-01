The Point : Season 2018 Episode 33 Thursday November 01, 2018

The Point takes a look at the impact that mining and energy companies have on our communities, livelihoods and the environment. WA correspondent Rangi Hirini travels to the Pilbara to examine the native title dispute between FMG mining and the local community. Our Queensland correspondent takes a look at what the proposed Adani mine in the Galilee Basin might mean for traditional owners and reporter Ryan Liddle travels to Gulkala to the first Indigenous owned and operated mine in the country.