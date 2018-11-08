The Point : Season 2018 Episode 34 Thursday November 08, 2018

On the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, The Point commemorates the contributions of Indigenous Australians in this conflict. Nakari Thorpe looks at the little known efforts of Indigenous nurses. John Paul Janke tells the story of prisoner of war Douglas Grant. Rachael Hocking joins artist Vincent Namijira for a preview of the art exhibition ‘Weapons for the Soldier; protecting country, culture and family’. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and John-Paul Janke.